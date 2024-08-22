A video of a Ghanaian woman living in Nigeria sharing her experience has surfaced on social media

The young woman in the viral video stated that finding frozen food in Nigeria is difficult since there are no cold stores in the country

Netizens who saw the video greeted her comments with mixed reactions as some laughed over it, while others tried to explain the development

A Ghanaian woman based in Nigeria has shared her experience living there. In a video, she described one development she found unusual.

In the video, she indicated that it is challenging to buy frozen foods in Nigeria since there are no cold stores.

A Ghanaian lady is sharing her experience of living in Nigeria, stating that there are no cold stores. Image source: xghana

Source: Twitter

She noted that people who want to eat meat must either purchase the livestock or walk miles before accessing chicken, goat, sheep, cow, or other forms of meat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens explain why Nigeria has no cold stores

Many in the comment section greeted her comment with mixed reactions. Some laughed at it, while others tried to explain the development. While some blamed it on the unstable power supply in Nigeria, others also indicated that the development was due to a ban on frozen food imports.

@Phrimps_Gh wrote:

"Which light them want take do that cold store."

@Chimaizuobi wrote:

"There used to be cold stores in Nigeria, but importation of chicken got banned. If you however go to supermarkets, you’d see refrigerated chicken, but most were gotten from poultries around. Most of us prefer eating chicken fresh though."

@Yennu_1 wrote:

"People don’t know that it’s a deliberate policy to curb importation and at the same time boost local production. We’re giving dollars to Brazilians in Gh."

@MESIGO422 wrote:

"But we like it fresh from the poultry we don't eat frozen chicken anymore because most are imported So what they do is pick the life one and you pay small money and they kills lt and clean it up for you asap."

Nigerian man shares experience after visiting Ghana

In a similar development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man living in Ghana shared his experience.

In sharing his experience, he compared the currencies of both currencies and lamented how the purchasing power of one had significantly reduced.

Source: YEN.com.gh