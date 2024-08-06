A video of the young Nigerian man opening up about his first experience in Ghana has gone viral on social media

The young man, a journalist, who was in Ghana for training expressed disappointment over his inability to explore the country

He said the money he brought from Nigeria was not enough to cover the cost of his planned adventure in Ghana after converting his Naria to cedis

A young Nigerian journalist who recently visited Ghana for the first time has shared his experience

In a video making rounds on social media, the young journalist bemoaned his inability to explore the country more due to a lack of adequate resources.

A young Nigerian man compares the naira to cedis after visiting Ghana for the first time.

The Nigerian man, who was in Ghana for a short training, explained that he had converted a large amount of Naira into Cedis, before embarking on the trip.

However, after arriving in Ghana he discovered that it was not enough to cover the costs of his planned activities.

Due to this, the young journalist said he was unable to experience the country as he would have wished.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian man sounded disheartened over his inability to try some of the Ghanaian dishes.

"I enjoyed my stay, but I couldn't express myself well. I can't go to places I want, I can't eat better Ghanaian food. So this is the reason, my Naria. Using my 1,000s to change to a lesser cedis, is making me feel crazy. Like my own 1,000₦ is GH¢10. So I could explore the way I wanted to," he said

Reactions to the Nigeria man's experience

The Nigerian man's comment drew reactions from netizens after the video was shared on X by @xghana_.

@kwabenakumdua said:

"You can't move from Nigeria to Ghana and enjoy life; it's the other way around. Make money in Ghana and enjoy it in Nigeria. It's like moving to the UK with Cedis."

@Tundebalogun171 also said:

"Dem no inform you ? Omo I use 22 years in Ghana but now back in Nigeria trust me am living like a king with the little I have . Ghana is not for the weak."

@akukokoti wrote:

"No wonder some of the Nigerians even sell their cars and valuables to come to Ghana and work."

@godwin_france also wrote:

"Accra is crazily expensive.."

Nigerian man describes cedis and "African dollars"

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who recently relocated to Ghana has taken to social media to open up about life in the country.

Known on TikTok as @flashbwoytvafrica, the young man posted a video of himself standing in an open place flaunting 100 cedis notes.

Describing the cedi as African dollars, the young Nigerian, in a bid to prove that he is living large, revealed that the cedi notes in his hands were equivalent to 120,000 naira.

