The elegant Ghanaian female triplets have attracted many reactions online as they celebrate their birthday

With beautiful smiles and matching clothes, the triplets shared a photo to mark their day

The post has resulted in many people tapping into the blessing of conceiving triplets of their own

Some young female triplets in Ghana have caused many to fall in love after pictures and videos of them went viral on social media on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

According to the post cited by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called 'Tell It All', the nice-looking ladies are residents of Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The breathtaking ladies had the same outfits on with beautiful braids on and finally with classy pairs of heels to complete the look.

Their exact ages and names were not captured in the post.

Many in the comment section were wishing and hoping to be parents to amazing triplets like them.

Some also tagged friends and families who are hoping to be parents soon.

It appeared that some of those commenting had their investigative and analysis lens on as they kept pointing out some of the features the triplet girls have in common alongside the figures that are missing on some of them.

Below are a few of the over 600 comments that were left on the post;

Mahama Alhassan commented;

From biology, the two on the right are from the same egg, through a process called mytosis, they were formed. The last one on the right is from a different egg yet shares the same genetic information from both father and mother. I don’t even know what I’m talking about…

From Kafui Diamond

Wow I tap, Happy blessed birthday beautiful ladies

Gyamfua Agyeman commented’

Happy birthday, girls. I have you, girls, in my house too…you be trouble paaaaaa. Come for your siblings

Maxwell Asare replied;

I want to marry all of them. Three bride prices paid. Just one ceremony for all

Akosua Kandamah said;

I also tap into your blessing. Happy birthday

Josie Jae Enyonam commented;

Awww God bless you all and bless the womb with beautiful ones like you one day. Pearl Pearl, Triplet mood activated. Prepare to carry them.

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Tomisin, Toni and Deleshafa are ladies that have become social media sensations not only because they are triplets, but their occupation and style are unique things to note.

The 20-year-olds are doing well for themselves as models. However, their mum wasn't expecting to birth triplets when she was pregnant with them.

