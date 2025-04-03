A young Ghanaian man showed his amazing dance moves at a wedding right in front of the newly wedded couple

The young man and his two other friends danced to Patoranking’s hit song “Love You Die” featuring Diamond Platnumz

Social media user shared their thoughts with some alleging that he is an ex of the bride while others debunked the allegation

A young Ghanaian man and his friends attended a wedding and took over the dance floor to the amazement of other guests and netizens.

The male guests danced to Patoranking’s hit song “Love You Die” featuring Diamond Platnumz. The song was released in 2017.

Young Ghanaian man hits the dancefloor to show his moves in front of the couple. Photo credit: @fixondennis

In a video on X, one young man seemed to be the leader of the dancing trio. He was holding a plate filled with some balls of banku. He was wearing a pink kaftan with slippers to match.

As he danced right in front of the couple, two gentlemen came to pull him away, but he refused to leave. They signalled him and even tried to hold him so they walked off the dance floor. But the young man did not leave.

The other two walked away but joined him after a while to dance to the song. The three men showed their amazing dance moves as the song played in the background.

Aside from the one holding the banku another one of them was holding a plate with food as he also danced.

Wedding guest shows amazing dance moves on the dancefloor. Photo credit: Flashpop

The caption for the video indicated that the young man who was dancing while holding the plate of banku could be the bride’s ex.

However, someone who claimed to be a guest at the wedding commented on the video and explained that they young men were friends of the groom who were happy for him.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to guests dancing at wedding

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @fixondennis on X. Read them below:

@mr_koran said:

"You are not my type nu. Sometimes not only looks oo. A lot of things go into it. I’ve noticed the bride trying so hard to ignore. If ebi your ex sef just go chop and go home erhh. Niqqas like this di3 yawa. I hope is just for fun."

@AsanteAsantewaa wrote:

"I was at this wedding; the guy is a friend of the groom. The groom and bride have been together since level 100 in tech. The guys who attended this wedding were a mixture of botwe and tech boys. Please let’s get our facts right before we ruin people's reputations."

@Donradikal said:

"This guy used to be a very very good footballer...proper left back."

@NDCketuSouth wrote:

"The flex of having these friends at your wedding."

@Skirt419 said:

"The funny thing be say e no go give anything oooo."

@BIG_YY wrote:

"See all this be with clear eye o."

@Quad_44 said:

"I tell you, lmfao🤣😀, see the girl seff no won look."

