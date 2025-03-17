Otwinoko has triggered reactions on social media after he sent a heartfelt message to Kofi Adoma

The visually impaired media personality urged Kofi Adoma to give up due to his current condition

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery

Famed Kumasi-based radio presenter, Linsford Kwabena Asare widely referred to as Otwinoko has sent words of encouragement to Kofi Adoma in the wake of his eye condition.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of One Ghana, TV, Otwinoko on his show consoled the broadcaster who urged him not to look down on himself because of his current condition.

Otwinoko wades into Kofi Adoma's eye injury. Photo credit: @Hammer Time/YouTube, @Kofi TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

"Kofi, after three months, you have given up. And now you are creating an impression that it would be better if you were dead. Kofi, you won't die. I said worse than this. I did more than this."

He then shared his lived experience and opened up about how he travelled to South Africa and Malaysia in a desperate attempt to restore his eyesight.

Otwinoko further lashed out at people who have made negative comments about Kofi Adoma's injury.

"I have heard people demanding Kofi Adoma make accounts of the monies donated to the broadcaster for his eye injury. He should render accounts to who. Is that how some Ghanaians are? Look at how this young man has impacted the lives of people in the country. Provide a single video of what he has done against anybody, he wants the truth. What wrong has he done? Don't you have empathy, what you will get if he dies?" he said.

A video of Kofi Adoma speaking during his press conference. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/Facebook

Source: Youtube

Otwinoko recounted how he became visually impaired in the 2000s and shared how his relatives forbade contributions from well-meaning Ghanaians to fund his eye treatment.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 3000 views likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Otwinoko's comment on Kofi Adoma

Social media users who reacted to the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery.

@francescayamoa-kyei7190 replied:

"Brother Kofi if blind Bartemus in the bible was healed by God so will your healing shock many people? Keep on increasing your faith in the Lord. You are covered by the blood of Jesus. And next in line for a miracle."

@MatildaOsei-Baffoe commented:

"Bro Kofi you will live to declare the glory of God."

@Hajiahwinner replied:

"Awww God see. Showing a handsome man God I beg to give bro Kofi a second chance to see again. God saws your miracles on him."

@joycefarrar1 stated:

"Everyone, please take care of yourself. When you get into trouble, you will know your smoothness level. Human beings are very wicked."

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Angel FM CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of Kofi Adoma slammed the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Mr Vincent Opare.

At a press conference organised on her husband's health, where she lamented that the Angel FM CEO was interested in protecting his company's brand.

Miracle Adoma said however, she had forgiven the Angel FM CEO.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh