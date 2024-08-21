A video of a Ghanaian man sharing his experience of living abroad has generated talking points online

He lamented in the video that he was not told the truth about life abroad, adding that it was not all rosy

Many people who took to the comments section of the video also shared varied opinions about the issue

A Ghanaian nurse currently residing in the UK has got people talking after a video of him lamenting about life in the European country surfaced online.

Taken to TikTok, the young man @kofilondon3, who was taking a stroll, said Ghanaians who relocated to the UK before him did not paint a realistic picture of life in that country.

A Ghanaian nurse, after relocating to the UK, laments over hardship in a trending video. Photo credit: @kofilondon3/TikTok

He lamented that his decision to leave Ghana in search of greener pastures has opened his eyes to the reality that life in that UK is not as rosy as he envisaged or was made to believe.

The young man also dismissed suggestions by people urging him to return to his home country if he is not enjoying his time in the UK.

"Some people would say if you are not enjoying it, why don't return home? For some people, travelling abroad means taking loans to fund the travel; for all you know, you have not been able to recoup so how do return home."

He concluded by reminding Ghanaians back home that life in the UK is not rosy.

Ghanaians react to nurse's complaints about UK

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared diverse opinions, with many urging them to keep working hard. Others also encouraged him to consider returning home.

Avon uk Headquarters Gh reacted:

"May Jehovah be with you take care."

Abronomaa indicated:

"Unless you come."

kojoyeb1 wrote:

"It’s better than our country.'

Daakyehemaasandy12 replied:

"Go back home Kofi."

