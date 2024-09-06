Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has paid a historic visit to Cape Coast, following an invitation by the Oguaamanhene, Osaberima Kwesi Atta

In his absence, two noblemen from the Ashanti Kingdom took over his duties; one as overseer of the Ashanti Kingdom and one as Kumasi caretaker

Netizens who saw the post on X about the two men in the roles were impressed and took to the comments section to express their opinions

Two noblemen have temporarily taken over the duties of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following his historic visit to Cape Coast.

Otumfuo departed for Cape Coast on Thursday, September 5, 2024, ahead of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II is sitting in as Asantehene in Otumfuo's absence. Image source: The Ashanti Nation

Source: Facebook

The Oguaamanhene, Osaberima Kwesi Atta, invited Otumfuo to be a guest speaker at the much-anticipated festival. As a result, Otumfuo has temporarily relinquished his duties.

In his absence, one of the noblemen has taken over as Asantehene while the other has become the caretaker of Kumasi.

Who takes over as Ashantehene?

In the absence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the entire Asante Kingdom is under the care of Asanteman Nifahene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, Mamponghene and the Occupant of the Silver Stool.

He will handle the affairs of the Kingdom until Asantehene returns from his journey to the coast.

Who takes over Kumasi?

The entire Kumasi is under the care of Bantamahene Baffuor Owusu Amankwaatia VI, the Krontihene of Kumaseman. He will administer his role as the caretaker of Kumasi until Otumfuo returns from the coast.

When the King returns, they will update him about whatever has transpired in his absence.

See the post below:

Netizens react as two noblemen replace Otumfuo

Netizens who saw the post were impressed by the structure of the Ashanti Kingdom. In the comment section, many praised Otumfuo and his subjects.

@RichidCute wrote:

"Everything in order and beautiful but Wish our King stand up great in fighting Galamsey in his environs."

@ntekuma588 wrote:

"Who is Asanteman Kurontihene? I tot is the Mampong hene."

@ErnestooPa wrote:

"Sure very beautiful culture."

@kwakuhelate1 wrote:

"Asantes3m."

Oguaamanhene gives Otumfuo key to Cape Coast

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Oguaamanhene handed over the Cape Coast key to the Asantehene.

This symbolic gesture was aimed to strengthen the bond between the people of Cape Coast and the Ashantis.

Otumfuo, humbled by the gesture, received the key from the Oguaamanhene in good faith during a meeting.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh