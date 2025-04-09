An old video of Adwenpahene celebrating his wife's birthday emerged on social media days after his death

The viral sensation was captured giving out his Ghanaian properties including houses to the beautiful woman

The video has refueled conversations about the content creator's sudden demise as rumours about what killed him linger

Adwepahene's death has thrown many of his followers into a state of mourning, especially after a recent video of him celebrating his wife Becky's birthday surfaced on social media.

News about the content creator's death went rife on social media after on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Adwenpahene was known for his strong opinions on Ghanaian chieftaincy, tribalism and politics via the Adwenpahene TV channel on TouTube.

Many also remember him for his staunch support for President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 elections.

Adwenpahene's death came as a shock to his followers who had no clue of his long-existing health battles.

In a video which has resurfaced on social media, the viral sensation was captured in a celebratory mood as it was his wife's birthday.

Adwenpahene handed out what he claimed to be his property documents in Ghana to his wife. He mentioned that he had houses in Accra and Sunayni which he had entrusted to his wife and five children.

The Germany-based blogger argued that many Ghanaians were facing marital issues because the men didn't trust their wives enough to consider them as beneficiaries of their properties.

Adwenpahene added that there was no way he would toil and not give his best to his family.

The video triggered the emotions of many netizens who have been mourning Adwenpahene since his tragedy was announced.

Watch the video of Adwenpahene giving his properties to his wife below.

Adwenpahhene's moments with wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the late Adwenpahene's moments with his wife.

𝑯𝒆𝒓_𝑬𝒙𝒄𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒚@2 said:

"Hmmm, this guy was saying goodbye to Becky but Becky didn't see it😫"

💕Sakina💕Dollar💵Queen💕🤍 wrote:

"Oh Charley 😔😔, may his soul rest in peace. Wallahi men like this are hard to find 💔. Becky Stay strong 🥰."

Maame nyarko606 remarked:

"Woooooo impressive am sad ooooo hummmmm the only mistake was Becky should have caution him small awwwwn such a good husband."

ChantyLove💜🫦🌴 shared:

"Oh may we all find a kind man like him🥹🥹🥹 I’m teary😭 omg Adwenpahene you’re one in million🙏🏽 Beck may God strengthen you."

Ernesto added:

"H333, this guy has really shown me, how I should fully be as a real husband. Becky, please your husband deserves an unquestionable remembrance the rest of your life. What a good husband to have!!RIP😭."

Adwenpa's family speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reprted that that a woman claiming to be Adwenpahene's sister had she light on the late blogger's funeral arrangements.

According to the purported sister, Adwenpahene was set to be laid to rest in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 17, 2025.

In addressing reports from her late brother's detractors, the woman noted that every human being had his/her flaws, and the blogger was no exception.

