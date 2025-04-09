Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly called Blacko, has opened up about working against his parents' wish to become a great musician

In a viral interview on the streets of New York, the fashion model spoke about the inspiration behind his success story

Some social media users have commented on Blacko's interview with David Carmi while applauding him for releasing a timeless album

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly called Blacko or Black Sherif, has shared the most difficult decision he had to make to pursue his music career.

In an exclusive interview with David Carmi, the host of the Confidence Heist Inspirational Show, Black Sheriff, fresh from releasing his sophomore album, Iron Boy, delved into a wide range of topics, including the genesis of his music career.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker explained that he had to go against his parents' wishes to fulfill his passion of becoming a musician. Blacko disclosed that his parents wanted him to first earn his degree before making any significant life decisions.

Having observed their son's determination, Blacko's parents gave him a one-year window to prove that he could make his music dream come true.

"It was challenging, but I saw a future. For example, in 2019, my mother wanted me to go to university. In 2019, I was fighting for a gap year to focus on music. So I had a whole year to prove to my parents that this is something that I want to do. And she is proud of me."

"One of my dreams as a little kid that I made a reality was to be a performer. There are many forms of artistry, like being a graffiti artist, an artist like a live performing artiste and now I sing, so it is a childhood dream come true"

"And to even be this fly walking in the streets of New York is a dream. One of the challenging things as a performer was going against my mother’s words."

During his career, Black Sheriff has been hailed as a confident artist, which has at times baffled his naysayers. The Lord I'm Amazed crooner disclosed during the interview that he draws his confidence from his competence.

"My competence makes me confident. I can do stuff, and I get things done, and when I dream things, they can come alive.

Blacko talks about going against parents' wishes

Some social media users have commented on Black Sheriff's viral interview on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

PetersonSherene stated:

"His belief in himself despite....his Moms word "Listen to the fire within"... Thts admirable 😍."

thedollychic stated:

"Ghanaaaaaaa’s Blackooo living His dreams. TheGodFidenceFactor."

mr. Tedbaker

"His Album is the best I have heard so far this year. 🔥🔥🔥."

desperados

"Bro just gave us a masterclass on authenticity👊."

tenmillyy

"My competence" 🔥🔥

richardbencs_alot stated:

"Awesome 👌 So much I can relate with that 😄."

ikpogs stated:

"I just saw his music on your story, the guy is fire 🔥."

faddy_magazine_usa stated:

"What a lovely man. I wish more people were kind and calm like Blacko."

The video of Blacko's interview is below:

Blacko previews songs from his album

Black Sherif was in the studio with Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso in the UK, previewing several tracks off the album.

The award-winning musician released Lord I'm Amazed in January, which debuted on the UK Afrobeats Chart, marking a major achievement in his career.

The video of Blacko and Kevin Danso jamming to his new songs is below:

Blacko’s song blasts loud at Arsenal's Stadium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about "Where dem boyz," the most recent hit song by Ghanaian rapper and vocalist Black Sherif, which was played loudly at the Emirates Stadium.

Just before Arsenal defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League, the brand-new, mesmerising song from the Iron Boy album was played.

This is not the first time his song has achieved widespread acclaim as Blacko continues to establish himself in his nascent musical career.

