Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received a warm welcome from the chiefs and people of Cape Coast as he arrived in the town on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The revered King is in the Central Region to grace the Oguaa festival, scheduled for September 7, 2024. Asantehene has been invited as a guest speaker at the event.

Young girl welcomes Asantehene with flowers

A beautiful young girl was part of the delegation that welcomed the Asantehene. She held some lovely flowers in her hand, which she handed to Otumfuo after reciting some sweet words to the King.

A handsome young boy also welcomed the Asantehene with a short recital, followed by a display where he waved a flag.

Pleased by the gesture, the Asantehene received the flag from the young boy and interacted with him. After, he proceeded to greet the Oguamanhene, Osaberima Kwesi Atta.

Netizens react to Otumfuo's historic visit

Netizens who saw the video greeted Otumfuo's historic visit with mixed reactions. While some hailed him for honouring the visit, others criticised him.

UCC to award Otumfuo a doctorate

Meanwhile, the University of Cape Coast is set to confer an honourary doctorate on the Asantehene for his remarkable contribution to Ghana's development.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that netizens welcomed the news and commented on the post to laud both the Asantehene and the UCC for this good move.

