Appiah Stadium, in a video, fumed as he, Asiedu Nketia and others were left stranded at the Ghana Airports Company Limited premises

The NDC supporter slammed the Ghana Airports Company Limited worker for being unprofessional and called for people to be sacked

The video of Appiah Stadium fuming after he was left waiting with Asiedu Nketia and others garnered reactions on social media

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, lost his cool during an encounter with a staff member at the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

Appiah Stadium fumes as Airports Company staff lock him, Asiedu Nketia and others out of their building. Photo source: @aristotlektv1

The political commentator accompanied the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and others to the premises of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium fumed as he and other travellers were left waiting outside in a queue for the Airport staff to report to work early in the morning and open the building.

As they waited in the compound, a security man hurriedly rushed into the compound to open the doors, infuriating the staunch NDC supporter, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and the travellers.

Appiah Stadium filmed the incident and slammed the Ghana Airports Company Limited worker for being unprofessional and not coming to work early in the morning. He also criticised the employee for failing to apologise to them after he arrived at the premises of the office, despite being stuck at the premises for over 25 minutes.

The political commentator also accused some workers of the Ghana Airports Company Limited of attempting to sabotage the reputation of President John Dramani Mahama and the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He also called for some of the employees to be sacked from their positions for the lack of professionalism and commitment to diligently carry out the company's duties.

Appiah Stadium with President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: @appiah.stadium and @officialjdmahama

Appiah Stadium later waited for Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and the travellers to enter the building before he followed suit.

Following President John Dramani Mahama's return to power for a second non-consecutive term after the 2024 general elections, Appiah has been very vocal about helping the government succeed in carrying out the policies they campaigned on and transform the country.

Appiah Stadium recently courted attention on social media during an encounter with the Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency and Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, in the Ashanti Region.

During the meeting, the staunch NDC supporter knelt and begged John Abdulai Jinapor to find permanent solutions to end the power crisis to help President John Dramani Mahama succeed during his second tenure as the head of the country.

He explained that the Energy Minister's failure to solve the power crisis would negatively impact President Mahama's reputation and cause major issues throughout his term.

Watch the video below:

Appiah Stadium's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lady Raj commented:

"Is it me, or is Appiah Stadium everywhere😅😅😅😅?"

FNB wrote:

"Please forgive him. I know him. He is a very good guy. I think that was a mistake 🙏."

Mawuli A.D Imhotep commented:

"They have been misbehaving too much in the airport there."

Appiah Stadium begs over past political remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium apologised over some negative political comments he made about individuals and former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NDC supporter expressed remorse for his past actions after his friend and blogger Adewenpahene sadly passed away in Germany.

The video of Appiah Stadium begging for forgiveness over his past political remarks garnered reactions on social media.

