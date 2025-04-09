A lady who was about to get married to her boyfriend cancelled their wedding after advice from her father

She sent text messages to all the guests to inform them of the cancellation but did not tell them why she did so

Social media users who read the post thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on her actions

A young Ghanaian lady cancelled her wedding a few weeks before the ceremony date after being advised by her father.

She said she could not condone some of her partner’s red flags and sent messages to guests announcing the cancellation.

A Ghanaian lady cancels her marriage a few weeks before the wedding date after noticing some red flags.

In a Facebook post, the lady said they dated for three years but never agreed on anything except the proposal and decision to get married.

She said the man always had his way and never compromised.

“We dated for three years, and throughout our relationship, the only thing we both agreed on was his proposal to me. He said he loved me and wanted to make me his girlfriend. I agreed.”

“And then, along the way, I realized one thing: whatever he said was final and non-negotiable. He paid no regard to my opinions and wanted his way all the time,” she added.

When they started the wedding planning, the lady said the man solely decided on where they would live after the wedding and even chose the rings for both of them -even though she did not like hers.

She indicated that he had a way of belittling her and making it look like her opinions did not matter.

Concerned about his dictatorial attitude, she spoke to their marriage counsellor and her parents. Everyone except her father entreated her to pray about it.

“My dad asked us to postpone the wedding and fix the problem before marrying.”

A Ghanaian lady cancels her marriage a few weeks before the wedding date.

The lady then sent messages to all guests informing them of the wedding cancellation.

“Due to issues beyond our control, I’m sorry to announce that our wedding isn’t happening as scheduled. We will announce the new date in due time,” she texted.

Ghanaians applaud lady for cancelling wedding

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook.

Zion Mercedes said:

“If it was most women now, they'd have gone ahead. Tomorrow They'll come on anonymous and be asking us What they should do. God bless you and Your Daddy..I'm rooting for ya❤️.”

Krofa Abena Acheampong wrote:

“A broken relationship is way better and stress-free. When you see red flags you don’t go ahead and jump into it. Well done for your courage and bless your dad for being real.”

Abena Adepa Sakyi said:

“Good decision you made. My bishop once told us that even if it's a day to your wedding and you realize something you can't endure forever in marriage, call it off and I've had it in my head since. May we get married to the right people 🙏.”

Ann Gela wrote:

"What will society say?...has sent a lot of men and women to their early graves. At times if your instincts tell you, "it won't work", it won't for real. Marriage is not a certificate to Heaven so let's study our partners critically before the ring”

Maa Afia said:

“I need a bit of your boldness to do something, my love! You deserve a man who’s kind! The devil that’s the problem, he should get married to the devil, they fit each other well. 😁 I’m happy for you!”

