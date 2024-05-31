A young man who moved from Kumasi to Accra has complained about the high cost of food in the capital

In a video, the young man said he would return to Kumasi after being told by a Waakye seller that her food starts from GH¢30 and above

Netizens who chanced on his video shared his complaints while teasing him in addition

A video of a Kumasi-based man complaining about the high cost of food in Accra has caused a stir on social media.

The young man identified on TikTok as @ebrymokhaled said after arriving in Accra he decided to get some Waakye to eat, but the vendor told him that she sold from GH¢30 and above.

The Kumasi-based man said he found the first Waakye joint too expensive, so he decided to try a different vendor who also told him hers starts from GH¢7 upwards.

He said food prices are cheaper in Kumasi, where he hails from than in Accra, adding that he would have bought the Waakye for less if he were home.

"I can't live in this city for even 2 hours, I swear to God. In Kumasi, two eggs are sold for GH¢5, but in Accra, they are selling one for GH¢3. I'm going back to the VIP station to board a bus to Kumasi," the young man said.

Netizens appreciate his concerns

Ghanaians who came across his video online appreciated and shared his concerns.

The video @ebrymokhaled posted on his TikTok page had raked in over 27k likes and 1.7k comments in over 24 hours, as of the time of drafting this report.

Some of the comments are compiled below:

Richard Frimpong said:

"wele saf be 5 cedis n 10 cedis."

kross7688 also said:

"Waakye is expensive than Awaakye."

greatstarboy commented:

"Is waakye not awaakye what is awaakye?"

alkingsmusic also commented:

"Now Kumasi ppl know there’s only one city in Ghana."

Skills reacted:

"So u have to respect us living here."

Lady who moved from Wa to Accra cries over the cost of food

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian lady who recently moved to Accra from Wa has taken to social media to complain about the cost of living in the capital.

Zakia Kunge said she did not understand why she had to pay GH¢60 as the delivery fee for the fufu she bought for GH¢32.

Netizens who came across her video on TikTok advised her to cook, as it would reduce her expenses.

