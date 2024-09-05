Otumfuo Osei Tutu II travelled to Cape Coast on September 5, 2024, and performed traditional rites at the River Pra, marking the end of his kingdom's territory.

The Adanse Domposehene, Nana Kwabena Bonsu, sacrificed a sheep and poured libation to ensure Otumfuor's safe passage.

However, netizens expressed concern over the river's pollution from illegal mining, questioning traditional authorities' response.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II left the Ashanti kingdom to Cape Coast in the Central Region on Thursday, September 5. 2024.

As tradition demands, Otumfuo must perform a rite at the River Pra before he crosses it, as that is the end of his kingdom.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pours libation at River Pra as he travels from the Asante kingdom to Cape Coast. Photo credit: The Asante Nation & Mawuli Tsikata

Source: Facebook

When he arrived with his entourage, the Adanse Domposehene, Nana Kwabena Bonsu, poured libation and sacrificed a sheep to the river gods before they continued.

The rite was to ensure the safe passage and journey of Otumfuo and his entourage as he crossed from the Asante Kingdom to the coast.

However, the River Pra was muddy and polluted due to illegal mining.

Netizens who saw the video on social media commented on the pollution and wondered what traditional authorities were doing about it.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to rites at River Pra

@Mogyimii said:

“The person wey dey shout “we3 we3” for back nu he nor dey taya eiii”

@canada_mela wrote:

“Killing innocent sheep to cover clear stupidity. May the spirits in the river punish them all”

@xavier_Vido said:

“People don’t know that there was once a time in history the Pra River carrier an Asantehene away and his body was never found 😬”

@Freekwabz wrote:

“See how the river gods demma house dirty. Them no dry see ong?!”

@QwaquQwaqu said:

“Thank God the white man came, was see this 😂😂😂! Thank you to Obroni”

@Gilbert_Spaco asked:

“The gods still dey live in the muddy water?”

@emmaidoo2 wrote:

“The river is muddy. So sad galamsey has destroyed it”

Source: YEN.com.gh