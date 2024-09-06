The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast has appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene in the school’s leadership troubles

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong believes that the intervention of Otumfuo will calm the tensions in the school

A court has granted an injunction barring Prof Johnson Nyarko-Boampong from acting as the University of Cape Coast vice-chancellor

The embattled vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, has appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene in the institution’s ongoing leadership crisis.

Delivering an address during a special convocation on September 5, 2024, Boampong said he was committed to resolving the conflict.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast appeals to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Source: Manhyia Palace

Opemusuo Radio reported that he believes the intervention of the Asantehene will calm any fears.

The vice-chancellor is concerned that the school could be returning to the days it was called the “University of Constant Confusion.”

Boampong said the school could navigate the turbulence only with the guidance of leaders like Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

"Your Majesty, we invite you to join forces with our respected Chancellor Sir Sam Jonah and Osabarima Kwesi Atta, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, in leading efforts to maintain peace and stability at the UCC.”

Boampong has notably been barred from acting as the University of Cape Coast vice-chancellor by a court because of a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of his extension in office.

His four-year term as the university's vice-chancellor ended on July 31, 2024.

UCC awards Otumfuo an honorary doctorate

At the same event, the University of Cape Coast conferred an honorary doctorate on the Asantehene.

recognised the Asantehene's contributions to promoting peace, unity and national development.

Asantehene intervenes in lawsuits against KNUST

YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II tried to intervene in the challenges to the extension of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology vice-chancellor.

The Asantehene appealed to the two persons who sued the school over the extension, which they contend is unlawful.

The university renewed Prof Dickson’s appointment as vice-chancellor for a second term on June 20.

