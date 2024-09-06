Asantehene: Oguaamanhene Presents The Key To Cape Coast To Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
- A video of the Oguaamanhene, Osaberima Kwesi Atta, presenting the key to the City of Cape Coast to the Asantehene has gone viral
- The move was described as a symbolic gesture aimed at strengthening the bond between Ashantis and the people of Cape Coast
- Netizens who saw the social media video of the handover were impressed and took to the comments section to give their views
Omanhene of the Oguaa traditional area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta, has presented the keys to the City of Cape Coast to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
This symbolic gesture aims to strengthen the bond between the Ashantis and the people of Cape Coast.
During the presentation, Osaberima Kwesi Atta told the Asantehene that Cape Coast was his second home and that he could visit anytime.
University of Cape Coast vice-chancellor seeks Otumfuo’s intervention in school's leadership tensions
Asantehene, humbled by the gesture, received the keys from the Oguaamanhene and handed them over to his servants.
Watch the video below:
Otumfuo makes historic visit to Cape Coast
Otumfuo arrived in Cape Coast on Thursday, September 5, 2024, following an invitation by the Chief of Oguaa to the upcoming Oguaa Fetu Afahye.
Before the festival, Otumfuo was given a befitting welcome, and a short ceremony was held in honour of the revered Ashanti King.
Netizens delight over Oguaamanhene's gesture
Netizens who saw the video were impressed by the Oguaamanhene's gesture and praised him for the invite and the Asantehene for honouring it.
Others also envied the bond between the Asantehene and the Oguaamanhene.
UCC honours Asantehene
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast had bestowed an honorary doctorate on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The prestigious honour intended to recognise the Asantehene for his efforts in promoting peace, unity, and national development in Ghana.
The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including traditional leaders, academicians, authorities from the unversity, and students.
Photos from the ceremony showed the Asantehene wearing his doctoral gown, a hood, tam, and a tassel, smiling as he received the certificate.
