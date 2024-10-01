A Ghanaian lady and his boyfriend were happy together when she started suspecting the man of cheating

The woman investigated till she caught her man, but her boyfriend denied any cheating despite the tangible evidence available

This made the woman leave him so she could focus on other things and live a single life without trouble

A Ghanaian lady shared her love relationship story and why she broke up with her boyfriend, whom she loved so much.

The lady said the gentleman pursued her until he got her number, and they started talking often. The two got to know each other better and noticed they were in love.

Ghanaian lady catches boyfriend cheating and breaks up with him. Photo credit: Silent Beads (Facebook) & IjuabaPhoto (Getty Images)

In a video on Facebook, the lady said after some time as lovers, her partner started acting differently. He did not look or sound as happy as he used to when they met.

She started suspecting him of cheating but had no tangible proof. The lady said one day, she got the man’s phone, went through it, and her suspicions were substantiated.

When she confronted him, he lied despite the shown. According to the lady, she did not quit the relationship immediately.

She said that at some point, she was tired and decided to leave the relationship, but she needed to be tactical about it.

The lady said she checked out of the relationship mentally and emotionally even before she did so physically. According to her, that helped her not to feel any pain after she broke the news to her man.

Netizens comment on lady’s heartbreak story

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by Silent Beads. Read them below:

Perpetual Elikplim Afi said:

“So the men don't have any heartbreak stories to share 🤔....it's only women that are experiencing heartbreaks?....or you say ŋutsu me fa na avi oo 🤔”

Kwaku Jnr wrote:

“Guys please please please if you knack finish koraaa stick and stay and maintain composure na mo p3 saaa dodo! You dey make some of we taya too much! Now I am single and still searching! 😭”

Michael Tomi Efenaro said:

“You did the right thing. Nobody deserves to be treated the way he was treating you. It is better to stay in a relationship where you are celebrated and not tolerated.”

Christiana Enyonam Attipoe wrote:

The crying the begging ....that is the break up n the healing process. After that nothing can stop you from leaving.

Dodoo Deborah said:

“I still see the pain. It’s good you chose yourself”

Source: YEN.com.gh