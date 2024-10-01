Comfort Anim, a Ghanaian woman in the UK, faced strict control and isolation from her husband after their marriage

She described eight years of emotional suppression before he filed for divorce, which she accepted without resistance

Social media users who watched Comfort share her emotional story empathised with her and applauded her for leaving

A Ghanaian woman living in the UK has narrated the ordeal she went through after she got married to her husband.

Comfort Anim said she was living in Ghana when her husband, who was in the UK, expressed interest in her and came to perform the traditional marriage rites.

DJ Nyaami listens as Comfort Anim shares some of the ways her ex-husband mistreated her. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

After the traditional and civil marriage rites, Comfort said she joined her husband in the UK and things began to change for her.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the lady stated her husband gave her rules and imposed strict restrictions.

“My ex-husband did not allow me to attend any event. The only key to the house was with him. He even stopped our children from attending school on Wednesdays because he claimed it was a bad day.”

Comfort Anim shared that she was locked out of the house and had to stay out until the following day because she did not have a key.

She said this treatment from her husband taught her not to talk.

“I learnt to keep quiet and only do as I am told because I was asked to keep quiet anytime I spoke.”

Comfort said that after eight years, her husband returned to Ghana and filed for divorce. She agreed because she had decided not to talk.

Looking back, the lady said she overlooked some red flags before they got married and hoped others would not make a similar mistake.

When asked if she would marry again, Comfort said she would prefer to focus on her growth and self-improvement before considering that.

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian divorcee

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments to the video of Comfort's marital strife.

@ltb48630 said:

"I don't like arranged marriages. It hardly works. Looks like a nice lady met a rather insecure dude who needed help and wasn't fit to be a husband, let alone a father. The lady is still young and pretty and will meet a nice loving man. Keep it up Sister. The sun will always shine again after a dark or gloomy day."

@myredeemerlives3898 wrote:

"Listening to your marriage experience brought tears to my eyes, I thank God for your new chapter in life"

@py20 said:

Sister, I'm sorry for what you endured in that relationship; you deserved better! Clearly, your Ex was insecure, ignorant and a control freak. Usually, people like that suffer from lingering traumas that require professional diagnosis and treatment to heal. I hope he finds help.

@lawma123 wrote:

"You are a strong woman. God bless you for your resilience. I hope you find the happiness you deserve."

@tia5420 said:

"Hummmm I was in the same situation from 2004 till 2020 i could not take it anymore and I run away to Women Refuge and 14th September 2024 we divorce. Am free!"

