When Christiana was leaving Ghana for the United Kingdom, she made up her mind to focus on her job

According to her, she never went out for any social gathering and did not make any friends except for a married couple

She believes it was because she was because she was anti-social that was why she did not get any man to propose to her for a year in the UK

Christiana Abrokwah is a UK-based Ghanaian lady who has shared her experience living in the UK, including her love life.

She explained that before she left Ghana for the United Kingdom, she decided not to engage in social activities there since that was not her main aim for travelling.

Christiana added that she was focused on her job and never thought of mingling. This affected her chances of meeting possible suitors.

Christiana Abrokwah said a white man asked her out after over a year of staying in the UK Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Christiana said the only man who ever asked her out is the one she is currently married to.

"When I came to the UK, I was not going out. I only focused on work. So the only man I've dated here is the man I'm married to now. I did not want a young guy. I wanted a mature person to help me."

"When I came to the UK, no man proposed to me for over one year and six months. Aside from my husband, a man first proposed to me in the UK when I was seven months pregnant with my first child. It was a white man," she narrated.

Christiana said she informed her husband, who was in Ghana then, of the White man's proposal. However, the man did not pursue her again once he knew she was married and pregnant.

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before going to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a Ghanaian woman living in the UK revealed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before traveling.

Eugenia Maud Martin said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the United Kingdom and went back to her childhood sweetheart.

She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK. Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

Man happy his wife joined him abroad

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man in the US said, unlike other men, he has not regretted allowing his wife to join him abroad.

Koo Ofori said his wife has been helpful since she joined him in the US.

"My wife Gloria Ofori, Nana Ama from Dome, has greatly helped me. I've heard people bring their partners abroad, and then they start having issues, but as for me, my wife has helped me."

Marriages in Ghana are better than those abroad

A Ghanaian in the UK also said marriages in Ghana are far better than those abroad, and he gave his reasons.

Albert Osei Tutu said most couples abroad divorce at the slightest provocation, compared to Ghana, where they'll at least try to solve their issues.

He gave an example where partners abroad do not see themselves often because of their work schedule, but in Ghana, couples are sure to see each other most nights.

