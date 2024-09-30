A video of a young Ghanaian lamenting about her boyfriend's actions has gone viral on social media over

She stated that her boyfriend opted to jilt her four months after relocating to Canada

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the heartbreak story of the woman

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express her sorrow after suffering a setback in her love life.

This comes after her boyfriend informed her that he no longer wants to be in a relationship.

A Ghanaian lady cries in a trending video as a lover in Canada jilts her. Photo credit: @abenaemilyrose52/TikTok

A video that went viral and was sighted on TikTok showed the lady looking visibly frustrated when she realized that she was now single.

In the caption, she stated that her boyfriend broke up with her after four months of relocating to Canada.

"He went to Canada and within four months says he cannot be with me again".

She also urged the young man named Kwabena to reconcile with her.

"Kwabena please come back," she wrote in the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes.

Ghanaians comfort the young lady

Social media users who commented on the video comforted the young lady during her heartbreak story.

Olivia Owusu Mensah commented:

"Saa na y3de ay3 me onua… hy3 den."

P.A KLODIN reacted:

"Move on madam."

user9970684750104 added:

"If ebi you sef, u go lef am. Make we think."

Bra Kwabena🇬🇭🇦🇪 stated:

"While am forcing mine for us to get married and she is not ready."

Kwabena wrote:

"Awoooo, this Kwabena has spoilt our name ooo."

dorothysbeauty call us now indicated:

"Sisterhood is down today aww."

Lady cries as lover jilts her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady lamented sorrow after her boyfriend jilted her.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the young lady being consoled by a friend after receiving the news of the breakup.

She initially smiled however, her smile gave way to tears, which encouraged her friend to plead with her to stop crying.

The lady confessed that this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life.

