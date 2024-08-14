Eddie, a Ghanaian man in the UK, faced hardship after his wife cheated just two months after they arrived in the UK

At the time, Eddie said he was working double jobs to support their life abroad since they had only arrived

Suspecting infidelity, Eddie found evidence of her video calls with someone in Dubai, leading to their separation

A Ghanaian man living in the UK has learnt his lessons after his wife cheated on him and caused him to be homeless in a white man’s land.

Eddie narrated that he worked in Ghana as a Physician Assistant and store manager but realised he was not making enough. This made him decide to travel in search of greener pastures.

Eddie narrates how his wife cheated on him in the UK to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Eddie said when he got the opportunity to travel, he decided to bring his wife along as his dependent.

He continued that because they needed money to pay their rent and other things, he was doing two jobs and could not make time for his wife.

“I suspected she was cheating, and I told my brother about it. He advised me to check her phone, and when I did, I found out she was cheating on me with someone in Dubai. When I am out working at night, she will be enjoying video calls with this person.”

According to Eddie, when he confronted her, she disrespected him, so he reported his wife to her family back in Ghana. Even though the family has spoken to the lady, she has failed to listen.

Eddie left the house because the lady’s actions were causing him to be upset. The two are now separated.

He is hopeful he will find a good woman at the right time.

Watch the video below:

Netizens disappointed in Ghanaian woman for jilting hubby

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below

@asarejabe8423 said:

“He is one of the most realest and honest guys I know. We thank God for healing your heart.”

@steveobeng4444 wrote:

“My ex wife showed similar signs in Ghana. I still decided to come together with her to the USA. her family in the USA are the only people i knew back then. 3 months in the USA she started dating other men, she even told me point blank. To avoid immigration issues. I packed and moved out. Today, i own 4 multi family rental properties plus runs my own electronics service shop. I heard she's divorced. She called me 5yrs ago, if i could lend her some money to pay her rent.most women don't have vision.”

@mannypeg6933 said:

“Marry someone who loves you more than you do not the other way round…”

@beatriceakowuah1366 wrote:

“My Son I forgot we don’t marry beauty, both men n females, we marry Character rather. Word to the wise is enough, those who have ears , should listen to this massage.”

@kaydeetv5866 said:

“You people should let us know such ladies so that innocent men like us can advise ourselves.”

Ghanaian woman leaves lover after losing his job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was heartbroken when his woman denied him in a loyalty test.

Reports suggest that his partner denied him on the Street Traffic loyalty test because he had lost his job.

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in the woman and took to the comment section to express their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh