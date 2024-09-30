A Ghanaian lady, identified as Winnifred, expressed sadness after breaking up with her boyfriend

Reeling in pain from what looked like a painful breakup, Winnifred took to social media to cry her heart

The young lady further accused American TikToker, Lui of influencing her boyfriend to breakup with her

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to weep over the collapse of her long-standing relationship with her boyfriend.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young lady identified as Winnifred, said she dated her ex-boyfriend for five solid years.

A Ghanaian lady cries on social media after her boyfriend jilted her. Photo credit: @ayam_winnifred/TikTok.

Winnifred accused Lui, an American-based TikToker noted for sending out relationship advice to young men on social media.

According to the young Ghanaian lady, her five-year relationship started shacking after her boyfriend chanced on Lui's TikTok page.

"We have been dating for five years, but after my boyfriend came across Lui's, he started complaining about my behaviour and said he could no longer continue with the relationship," she said.

Amid tears, Winnifred pleaded with Lui to stop influencing the young men on social media, saying that his words are ruining many relationships across the world.

The young Ghanaian lady, however, vowed to do all she could to get her man back because she still loved him.

Reactions to Winnifred's post

YEN.com.gh compiled some online reactions to Winnifred's TikTok video.

@lyfs green said:

"He wanted to leave you dada he saw Lui trending as his opportunity."

@horladimeji09 also said:

"First for a guy to live you is either you are behaving exactly what Luis says or he doesn't love you anymore no excuses in it."

@Vattbae commented:

"Any guy who breaks up with his lady because of this man is not serious because this man words will come to pass then guys will see their foolishness."

@richkelvin8 also commented:

"Even if you do him juju he won’t come back okey , next time."

Ghanaian lady weeps after boyfriend jilted her

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady was spotted in a trending video weeping after her boyfriend broke her heart

The young lady said she was surprised her boyfriend could jilt her after everything they had been through together.

She said in the video that it was the first time she had experienced heartbreak.

Source: YEN.com.gh