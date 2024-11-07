A Ghanaian man has shared a sad story of how he discovered his girlfriend was cheating on him with her baby daddy

In a video, he noted that the two had been together for sometime; however, she started acting strange at a point in the relationship

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the story and expressed their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian man has shared his bitter dating experience, in which he decided to settle with a young lady even though she had a child.

In a video, he noted that the lady was his junior in school. They lost touch after school but reconnected when they met on an app later in life.

A Ghanaian man is sharing his bitter dating experience of how he caught his ex-cheating. Image source: Silent Beads

They had great conversations and decided to be together. Initially, the lady wasn't cool about the idea because she had a child.

However, after explaining this to the young man, he agreed to be with her and took responsibility for the child. Things were moving on smoothly until the lady started acting strangely.

"One time she said she was travelling and she didn't know the next step to take in the relationship and I told her I will give her time. I was expecting her to be out of town at a point but I realised she was still around so I called her one time and I was told she had had an accident and that she was in comma."

Two weeks later, he reached out again,n and she answered, this time with a frail voice, pretending to be ill.

The young man noted that he eventually got fed up with the relationship after realising that the lady was still seeing her baby daddy. Speaking on how he found out, he noted that he went through her phone and discovered their chats. He dissolved the relationship afterwards.

Netizens react to young man's's story

Netizens who saw the video of the young man greeted the post with mixed reactions. While some sympathised with him, others were unhappy and accused him of tainting the reputation of single mothers.

Dorothy wrote:

"Everybody keeps saying they will never date born as if we are not humans, I'm a born one and my child is 5years, broke up with the dad after child birth."

@JACOB MENSAH wrote:

"WhatsApp has destroyed many relationships."

@bardjem wrote:

"Always spoiling the name of “born ones”

@Matilda Larbi wrote:

"I wish to share my story, is my fault the man left me."

@Sassy_styled_men wrote:

"bro is still hurt."

MaskGuy wrote:

"Never settle for less… never date born one gal… I know whaI'm’m saying."

