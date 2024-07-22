A video of a Ghanaian lady reacting after her boyfriend denied her on the phone has surfaced on social media

She sold Indomie to support her lover's trip to Dubai but was surprised after he mentioned another woman as his girlfriend

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken for her and took to the comments section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman has suffered a painful heartbreak after a man she loved and invested so much in betrayed her.

The young lady, who introduced herself as Mariam, is an Indomie seller who has dated her lover for many years.

A Ghanaian lady suffers heartbreak after the lover she sponsored abroad betrays her. Image source: Street Traffic TV

Source: TikTok

She said she sold Indomie to support her boyfriend, said to be named Nana Kwame, and he travelled abroad with her aid.

After years of being in Dubai, Mariam decided to subject her boyfriend to the Street Traffic loyalty test to confirm whether his man truly loved her, but to her surprise, he failed abysmally.

Street Traffic team pranks Nana Kwame

The Street Traffic team pranked Nana Kwame by calling him and informing him that his girlfriend had hired them to deliver a package; however, he had to mention her name before the package could be delivered.

Sadly, he mentioned another lady's name, leaving his Indomie seller girlfriend heartbroken.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Indomie seller

Netizens who saw the video were devastated by the outcome of the loyalty test and took to the comment section to sympathise with the lady.

@Castillo wrote:

"I want this girl, Will you help me locate her?"

@user6335650655804 wrote:

"Awwwwww."

@user41913806836167 wrote:

"This one na olsosho ooo man."

@nanaurmen20 wrote:

"Hope I get shoddy like this."

@stephanieholl wrote:

"She sef nor get one guy ooo."

@Sophosson wrote:

"Nana Kwame you have disappointed us paaaa."

Ghanaian man suffers painful heartbreak

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man was heartbroken after his lover, whom he helped send abroad, failed Street Traffic's loyalty test.

In a video, which has since gone viral, he said he supported the lady with funds so she could travel, but she stopped communicating with him after arriving.

Netizens who saw the post were touched on the man's behalf and took to the comment section to sympathise with him amid his heartbreak.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh