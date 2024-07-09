Quiz: Is Your Relationship Healthy? Find Out By Answering These Questions
Often, people who fall in love and start a relationship are so blinded by their feelings that they cannot spot red flags. But we all want to know whether we are on the right relationship path.
YEN.com.gh has designed this test to help you understand how healthy your relationships are and what you can do to improve them. Answer a few questions to find out where you stand.
Man admits to cheating on his wife
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.
In a video on TikTok, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.
He claimed that life has not been easy in the past three years since his wife travelled, as he has been feeling very lonely.
However, he pleaded with his wife not to take offence at his confession if she saw the video.
