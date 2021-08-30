Cina Soul has said that Ghanaians should not be surprised if she gets married to Kidi

Silky-voiced Ghanaian singer, Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, famed as Cina Soul, has said that it should not come as a surprise to people if she gets married to fellow singer, Kidi.

While speaking in an interview with Ola Michaels on Accra-based Okay FM, Cina Soul indicated that she had known Kidi way back during their university days.

According to her, Kidi has been very instrumental in her music career and they have a very strong friendship.

Cina Soul revealed that she did not consider Kidi as an elder brother guiding her through the music industry but rather looked at him more like a friend.

She added that they were so fond of each other and goofed around a lot at the least opportunity.

When it came to speaking about their relationship, Cina Soul said she was not going to rule out anything and say they were not cool with each other.

The Ojorley hitmaker said it would not come as a surprise if she decides to accept Kidi's proposal and end up marrying him.

She recounted the many times that they have supported each other both personally and in their careers.

It has been long rumoured that Kidi and Cina Soul are an item after their many loved-up photos went viral online.

However, none of them have come out to confirm or refute the claims that have long since existed in the media space.

