A video of a woman speaking about her decision to go to school in her fifties has left many in awe

This comes after she opened up on her inspiration as she also spoke about life as an SHS student

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have celebrated the woman

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Constance Fati Blankson, the elderly Ghanaian woman who recently made headlines for enrolling in SHS at 55, has opened up about her motivation.

In a video sighted on YouTube, the 56-year-old said in an interview with High School Africa that her decision to go to school was made in 2020 when she was 53.

An elderly Ghanaian woman talks about her decision to go to school in her fifties. Photo credit: @HighSchools Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Constance explained that her family initially thought her decision to attend school was a joke but soon realised she was determined to enrol in basic school after she got her uniforms and bought admission forms.

"I like to crack jokes, so my husband thought of it as one of those jokes. By the time he realised, I had my uniforms and informed him that I was starting school. My son was my classmate in JHS. He is now in Asankragua SHS."

Talking about life as a student of Huni Valley SHS, Constance thanked her fellow students and teachers for their immense support since she arrived on campus.

"I do not perform chores; the students, most of whom call me Auntie Connie, sometimes make me shy; they do everything for me."

The wife and mother of two encouraged persons like her who were desirous of going to school not to be discouraged by what people would say.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian commend Constance Fati Blankson

Social media users who took to the video's comments section praised Constance Blankson for her determination.

@paakwakutenkorang5773 commented:

"This AWESOME QUEEN deserves a NATIONAL AWARD. Look at her humility, eloquence and intelligence. I looooove her."

@fodbruce3358 reacted:

"So inspiring. Well done and may God Almighty see you through successfully."

@Asabee91 added:

"During my first year at the University of Ghana, I had the inspiration of being in the same class with a 59-year-old man who was determined to fulfill his lifelong dream of earning a degree."

Borot seller bags UEW degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Akwagu had become an inspiration after she bagged first class at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The single mother sold bofrot to finance her education and had to combine her work with her studies while undertaking her responsibilities as a mother.

Undaunted by the cycles of difficulties, she braved the odds and finally graduated with a first-class degree from UEW in Ghana's Central Region.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh