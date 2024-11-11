GWR sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa, and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, caused a stir when they arrived at the 2024 Ghana DJ Awards

The event was held at the Palm Dome in Accra on Saturday, November 2024, and it saw several DJs of different genres get honoured

However, the video got many people sharing diverse opinions about their bond in the comment section

Media personality Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, caused a stir when they arrived at the recently held 2024 Ghana DJ Awards. The event was held on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Palm Dome in Accra.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, flaunt couple goals. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa and her husband at the event

The failed GWR Sing-a-thon star arrived at the venue holding the hand of her husband as they walked towards the event centre.

Mr Aduonum looked handsome and smart in his all-black attire: a short-sleeved kaftan, trousers, and beautiful church shoes.

Afua Asantewaa wore sleeveless African print attire that accentuated her fine curves. The dress had a plain, hand-beaded purple structure fixed over her bosoms and around her torso.

The former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) auditionee rocked a natural look with her short, neatly trimmed haircut, natural makeup, and star-studded earrings.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband at the DJ Awards.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa and her husband's video

The video got many people sharing diverse opinions about Afua Asantewaa and her husband's beautiful bond.

The opinions of social media users are below:

damour_one said:

"Beautiful couple and a supportive husband. God should bless this home forever😍"

positvie_vibe said:

"This is why most women choose the wrong man when it comes to marriage, see how women are condemning their fellow woman’s husband 😢😢😢 y’all think marriage is about human structure or physics … may you find the right man without judging by the look 👏"

ikenarteyessentials said:

"Madam next time wear 2inch heel bi for my senior man 😍"

_efya_beabuwa said:

"You want tall handsome man if they cheat on u and make u born one then u will be crying lol 😂😂 marriage is all about peace and who chooses u not who's tall or beautiful be there and be doing selections😂😂"

fly.heroes said:

"All those who are happy for them, let's all gather here😍❤️"

tantybotchway said:

"This is not the comment you are so looking for…….keep moving.😏"

bem.aakosua said:

"All I see is pure love ❤️ Good afternoon, single ladies😮"

Afia Asantewaa to attempt GWR again

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afua Asantewaa announced that she would be embarking on a second attempt at the longest-singing marathon in the Guinness World Records.

In a recent interview, she said she had already received approval to attempt the record again and that it would be held in December in Kumasi, unlike the first attempt, which was held in Accra.

In a chat with YEN.com.gh, the head of entertainment news at TV3, Owusu Worae, expressed fear about its success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh