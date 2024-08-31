A video of the host of Oyerapa Afutuo, Auntie Naa, announcing her temporary leave on the show has surfaced online

Auntie Naa, in the video making rounds on social media, told her fans that she would be away for sometime

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comments section to share their views

Ghanaian media personality and host of Oyerapa Afutuo, Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, has announced her temporary leave from radio and TV duties.

The Radio/TV presenter popularly known as Auntie Naa told her fans on the Friday, August 30, 2024 edition of the show that she would be away for a while.

Auntie Naa is saying goodbye to fans of Oyerepa Afutuo as she takes leave. Image source: Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey

Auntie Naa did not indicate why she would be absent or where she would be during her absence; however, she indicated that she would resume work in October.

The award-winning media personality told her fans that her cohost, Maame Frimponmaa Korankye, would take over the show in her absence.

Many fans in the comment section speculated that Auntie Naa was leaving Ghana to spend time with her husband in Canada, although YEN.com.gh has yet to confirm that.

Watch the video below:

Fans heartbroken as Auntie Naa takes leave

Auntie Naa's announcement left many of her fans heartbroken. Many fans who expressed their views in the comments section indicated they would take a break from the show and return when Auntie Naa resumes work.

@Stitches by Owusuaa wrote:

"This means the next time, I will watch will be in October."

@Estenash wrote:

"On my way to sompa."

@BISMARK MARFO.( TIKTOK JUDGE) wrote:

"she is going to join her husband in Canada."

@sarahasaahdoku wrote:

"Meaning I won't watch until antee naa comes bk.. that maame frimpomaa bores me."

@Lampard wrote:

"Maybe she's leaving oyerepa company for the look of how she's talking."

@EFYA wrote:

"She is going to enjoy herself with her husband we will miss you."

@Mathias Whyte wrote:

"She is going on leave to Canada to visit husbee."

@Nhsyira 21 wrote:

"She is going on leave… awwww we will miss u paaaa."

@aminabigtym wrote:

"Then I will also resume watching Aunty Naa in October."

Auntie Naa brags about educational qualification

Auntie is loved by many, especially people who watch her show, Oyerepa Afutuo. On her show, she has mediated many family and relationship matters.

Recently, the renowned broadcaster flaunted her educational qualification and explained to fans why she's skilled at her job.

