The hype man of Osebo the Zaraman, Kwame Preko has relocated abroad to seek a better life

In making spotted by YEN.com.gh captured Kwame Preko purportedly travelling to Eswatini for his US visa interview

The young man shared his first-time experience boarding a flight on social media, attracting comments from Ghanaians

Ghanaians on social media have been wondering for some time now about the whereabouts of Kwame Preko, the hypeman who carved out a name for himself working for Ghanaian fashionista Osebo the Zaraman.

However, information gathered by YEN.com.gh indicates that Kwame Preko has relocated abroad to seek greener pastures.

Kwame Preko, Osebo the Zaraman's hype man relocates abroad. Photo credit: @kwamepreko/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A spot check by YEN.com.gh, captured Kwame Preko at the airport, leaving Ghana for Ewatini, reportedly for his US visa.

Kwame Preko became famous on Ghanaian social media in 2023 following the fashion beef Osebo the Zaraman and Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah.

The young man made a name for himself within that period with his impressive hyping prowess.

Ghanaians react to Kwame Preko's video

A TikTok video of Kwame Preko's journey to Eswatini attracted reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 9.3k likes and 253 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

@sarbeng said:

"USA visa Interview p33333"

@Best Afrik Natural Organics replied:

"Ei ebi there them deh take, how is the chances over there to get."

@oforiwaarita1 also said:

"Very soon I will experience this feeling in Jesus name."

@WINSLOW wrote:

"Amen very soon will travel abroad."

@ewurafuagodess Gh also wrote:

"Yeah yeah majority of our passengers go through there for USA visa interview."

@ibrahim Nayyar commented:

"Eii Eswatini what are you going to do."

Jim Iyke visits Osebo the Zaraman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke visited the Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman.

The popular actor was captured in a video engaging in a heartfelt conversation and exchanging pleasantries with the Ghanaian fashionista inside his luxurious boutique at North Kaneshie in Accra.

The Nollywood actor and Osebo have maintained a close friendship with the former frequently patronising the latter's fashion items whenever he travels to Ghana for events or vacations.

