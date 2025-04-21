Sad photos of murdered Nkoranza Adehyea FC owner Jonas Sena Dorho go viral, sending waves of grief across Ghana

The passionate club owner and agribusinessman had high hopes of taking his club to the Ghana Premier League

Ghanaians mourn yet another football-related tragedy following the painful demise of Kotoko's Nana Pooley in Nsoatre

The Ghanaian football fraternity is in mourning following the tragic murder of Nkoranza Adehyea FC owner, Jonas Sena Dorho.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Friday, April 18, has sent shockwaves through the sporting and agribusiness community, with heartbreaking images of the slain football administrator going viral across social media platforms.

Ghanaian football administrator Nkoranza Adehyea FC owner Jonas Sena Dorho, also a business man, was reportedly murdered on his farmland on Friday, April 18, 2025 in Nkoranza. Image credit: B.A.R.F.A

Ghana Football Shattered by Grief

Photos of Sena Dorho’s lifeless body have surfaced online, leaving Ghanaians stunned, devastated, and angry.

In the images, the once vibrant entrepreneur and football enthusiast lies motionless, a chilling reminder of the brutal circumstances under which he lost his life.

The sight has been described by many as deeply disturbing, especially considering his well-known contribution to youth development and grassroots football.

For those who knew him personally, the photos are more than just a viral image—they are a gut-wrenching reality of a life cut short.

Residents of Nkoranza, where his football club is based, have taken to social media to share their sympathy. Jonas Sena's sudden and violent end has left family, friends, and fans reeling.

Rise of a Visionary Football Administrator

Before his tragic death, Jonas Sena Dorho was recognized as one of the most promising young football administrators in the Brong and Bono East regions.

As the owner of Division One League side Nkoranza Adehyea FC, he had set his sights on elevating the club to the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

His investment in local talent and commitment to football development made him a beloved figure in his community.

He was also the founder of Jon-Dor Ventures, a thriving agro-based company dealing in ammonium sulphate, which supported his footballing ambitions.

Combining business acumen with passion for sport, Sena had become a symbol of possibility for many young people in the Bono East Region.

Those aspirations now lie in ruins, with the haunting images of his body underscoring the senselessness of his murder.

It is a painful irony that someone who dedicated his life to building up others met such a gruesome fate on his own farmland—land he cultivated to support his football dreams.

Sorrowful Year for Ghana Football

Sena’s death is the latest in recent tragedies to hit the country's football. Just months earlier, another supporter of the game, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, was murdered in Nsoatre.

The incident happened during a Ghana Premier League clash between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre on February 2.

Pooley's demise led to fans, club owners, and players alike calling for better security measures, especially for individuals who play key roles in developing the sport from the grassroots level.

The heart-wrenching photos of Sena Dorho's lifeless body are becoming symbols of a larger issue that Ghana must confront—violence, neglect, and insecurity.

Tributes Pour In Amid Calls for Justice

Since the news of his murder broke, social media has been flooded with messages of condolence, tributes, and demands for justice.

Football clubs, players, sports journalists, and fans have all expressed their sorrow and outrage.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association, who adopted Ehanced Safety and Security Protocols following Pooley's death, is yet to release an official statement.

"We have lost a good man. Someone who believed in the power of football to change lives," wrote a local from Nkoranza.

''The Ghana Police must take action on this matter. A young man dedicated to helping others should not have to endure this. Life is undeniably unfair, and there are wicked individuals everywhere who should be held accountable.'' another person wrote.

For many, the images are not just proof of his death, but also a call to action. They want the perpetrators arrested and punished, and they want better protections for people involved in football development.

Future Stolen Too Soon

Jonas Sena Dorho’s life was one of vision, ambition, and generosity. Those who worked closely with him speak of a man who was never too busy to help others, and who often used his own resources to pay salaries and cover logistics for his team.

Now, all that remains are memories—and photos too painful to look at. His death has not only robbed Ghana of a rising star in football administration but also left a gaping hole in the lives of the young players he mentored and the community he loved.

The viral images of Sena may be heartbreaking, but they also carry a message that something must change. Violence must not continue to rob Ghana of its future leaders. His death must not be in vain.

Afadzwu's Nightmare Over Pooley's Death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the ordeal of Nsoatreman FC goalkeeper and captain, Daniel Afadzwu, in Sunyani following the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong alias Nana Pooley.

The Nsoatreman player admitted that navigating life in Sunyani has become increasingly difficult, as he is frequently targeted by Kotoko fans who hold Nsoatreman responsible for the tragic death of the popular supporter, Pooley.

