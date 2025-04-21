The 17-year-old Barcelona and Spain wonderkid is named the 2025 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year

Yamal’s 2024 included a Euros triumph with Spanish national team and Young Player of the Tournament honours

With global recognition at just 17, Yamal is not only Barcelona’s future but also a generational talent in world football

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has been honoured with the 2025 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award, capping off a historic rise that has captivated the football world.

The 17-year-old became the latest prodigy to clinch the prestigious accolade, following in the footsteps of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who took home the prize in 2024.

Lamine Yamal accepts the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award on stage during the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 at Galería de Cristal on April 21, 2025 in Madrid.

Beating a Stellar Field of Nominees

The Laureus World Sports Awards recognise the greatest sporting achievements across the globe, and Yamal's victory stands out in a competitive year brimming with emerging talent.

Among the shortlisted contenders were track and field phenomenon Letsile Tebogo, swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh, St Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred, and NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Despite the fierce competition, it was Yamal’s dazzling performances and string of historic milestones that ultimately swayed the jury in his favour.

From La Masia to the World Stage

Yamal’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Born and bred in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, the then 15-year old winger seamlessly burst onto the first-team scene with FC Barcelona who were reportedly being considered for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

His composure, technical brilliance, and creativity on the ball quickly earned comparisons with some of the game’s greats.

But it was in 2024 that Yamal transformed from exciting prospect to global star.

At the 2024 UEFA European Championship, he played a pivotal role in Spain’s triumphant campaign, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature and score in the tournament.

His maturity on the pitch defied his age, culminating in him being named Young Player of the Tournament as Spain lifted the trophy.

Collecting Silverware and Accolades

Success has followed Yamal on both the club and international stages. With Barcelona, he lifted the Supercopa de España, often delivering decisive contributions in high-stakes matches.

Individually, his brilliance has been widely acknowledged—claiming the Golden Boy award and the Kopa Trophy, two of football’s most esteemed honours for young players.

Bright Future Ahead

At only 17, he’s already a Euros winner, a national hero, and a key figure in Barcelona’s rebuilding project.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal celebrates Barcelona's 4-3 La Liga win against Celta de Vigo at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on April 19, 2025.

With the world at his feet and accolades stacking up, the question is not whether Lamine Yamal will be great—it’s just how great he can become.

The Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award marks a defining milestone, but for this generational talent, the journey is only beginning.

