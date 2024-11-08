A video of a Ghanaian man, Obed, speaking on how much he offered his kids as money for their weekly upkeep has surfaced online

In the video, he noted that he provided GH¢10 for their weekly upkeep, justifying this with a claim that he was not financially secure

His wife has since dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM/TV to seek justice and earn better compensation for their kids

A Ghanaian woman has dragged her estranged partner to Auntie Naa's show for allegedly neglecting his parental responsibilities.

In a viral video, the woman accused her husband of providing little to no financial support for her and their children together.

The two had been together for years and had two kids. However, their relationship went south, causing a separation. After the break-up, the woman took custody of them, claiming the man refused to cater for him.

When asked to share his side of the story, the man refuted claims that he was not caring for his children, noting that he sends them GH¢10, an equivalent of US$0.60, weekly for their upkeep as he was not financially endowed.

He claimed he would have provided more for his children if he had enough money to care for them; however, Auntie Naa, the show host, said that was not enough justification to shirk his responsibilities towards his kids.

Watch the video below:

Netizens blast Obed for giving wife GH¢10

Netizens who saw the video of the young man claiming to take care of his kids by giving them GH¢10 weekly were furious and criticised him in the post's comments section.

@Richie labby wrote:

"This Case is not for ante Naa….. ohenini come for this client."

@maabenaoky wrote:

"Eiii hmmm. God continue to bless my husband in Jesus name amen."

@ElBernardo wrote:

"I'm a uber driver and I give my baby mam 100gh a day still she dey complain..... I literally pay for everything in that house..yet she shill complain..I'm gonna rent somewhere and park out simple."

@RenT Control GH wrote:

"But is the gal also doing to help, the children are for them all."

@Richie wrote:

"Madam take him to court."

@Hmmm wrote:

"This lady is so full of regret."

@PrettyMhe428 wrote:

"River no Dey village."

@Charity Precious wrote:

"Bad marriage paa i reject it."

@Mr. Money wrote:

"Go and see he is spending on another lady too."

Ghanaian woman weeps on Auntie Naa's show

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman had expressed her frustration about what was happening in her marriage.

She stated that her husband had neglected his responsibilities because of his mistress and broke down in tears explaining how he had treated her.

