A young Ghanaian woman has become an inspiration to her peers after securing a teaching job in the UK from Ghana.

This comes after the young woman, identified on TikTok as Ama, passed her Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) test.

Ama, a Ghanaian woman defies the odds, to land a teaching job in the UK From Ghana. Photo credit: @amaneriod/TikTok.

The QTS is an essential requirement that foreigners who seek to teach in Britain and Ireland must meet and it is conducted by the UK's Department of Education.

Ama stated that she secured the teaching job in 2023 with a huge relocation allowance, after many unsuccessful attempts.

"I started applying for jobs, and it was not easy but worth it. I got a job in May 2023 with a £8,000 relocation allowance, which covered my family," she wrote"

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ama shared throwback photos, capturing her relocation journey and teaching experience in the UK as a teacher..

Netizens react to Ama's TikTok post

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions of Netizens to Ama's TikTok post.

@Paawillie said:

"I had QTS in July this year, I had a chance to speak to an advisor, and all schools I see in my job vacancy alerts are non-visa sponsorships, any help, please? because I needed visa sponsorships."

@Ama replied:

"Email all schools you see on the website (whether visa-sponsored or not), and tell them what you have (your qualifications, teaching experience, and QTS). Let them know you’re interested and ask if they."

@BB also said:

"Sister I am happy for you. I have qts, I have applied for the job but never gotten one. Can you help me with the application?"

Source: YEN.com.gh