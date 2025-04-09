Sumsum Ahuofe, in an interview with Zionfelix, detailed his past relationship with socialite Afrah before Achipalago dated her

The actor claimed that he and Afrah were very close before they got separated and criticised the lady for insulting him, expressing his hurt over her comments

He shared personal details of their time together and called her decision to relocate from abroad to Ghana at Achipalago's request a terrible decision

Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe has spoken about his alleged past relationship with socialite Afrah, sharing personal details and expressing disappointment over how things ended between them.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Sumsum said he and Afrah were very close before they separated. He said he was hurt by how she insulted him after their breakup.

According to him, it was wrong for Afrah to speak badly about someone she once had a relationship with. He advised her to show respect, even if things did not work out.

Sumsum also criticised Afrah’s decision to relocate from abroad to Ghana because of Archipalago, saying it was a bad choice.

Afrah and Archipalago's relationship did not end well either. The breakup saga was a big topic on social media in 2024. Achipalago claimed he ended the relationship because Afrah did not appreciate or support him.

He disclosed that he gave Afrah a monthly allowance of GH¢3,000 after she said the previous amount was not enough. He also claimed he gave her capital on two occasions to help her start a business, but both attempts failed.

The social media influencer also said things got worse when Afrah began to disrespect him and dismissed his music career. He further accused her of listening to bad advice from friends, which made things even more difficult. He noted that these occurrences were what drove him away.

Sumsum's alleged relationship with Afrah causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

VANESSA said:

"Afra nso nsuro NYAME koraaa oo😭…. Kyer3 s3 cwc akokcduro paaa."

Dan_so_waa commented:

"Mesee, sometimes erh you really regret the person you once dated😩 It hurt really bad buh you know you take it as that time you were not really matured, so it’s cool."

kuukuaessandoh said:

"Sumsum is part of Afra's body count; Afrah has suffered."

Aphrodite said:

"Ah is Sunsum lying or what??? ei team Afrah mistake de3 moay3 bi ooo."

Gee Kay style commented:

"But sumsum nso y3 kurasenii paa oo, this guy will do anything for trend but he never trended, was this necessary, you have date her before and sooo what."

SweetLin said:

"Why, so, even if u have dated he,r why are you saying it."

Miss Enny returns to boyfriend

In a more relationship-related story, another social media influencer, Miss Enny, faced relationship troubles recently, but it is all behind her now.

YEN.com.gh reported that Miss Enny and her man have reconciled after he broke up with her, and this reconciliation came at a price.

To win over the lady, the young man bought a vehicle for her.

