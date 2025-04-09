A young university graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said she makes GH₵10,000 each week as an egg supplier

Deborah Jessica Oppong works as a National Service personnel with a business development hub and supplies the eggs as a side job

Social media users who listened to her tell her story were amazed and applauded her perseverance and resilience

Deborah Jessica Oppong is a National Service personnel who works at a poultry farm as a sales and record-keeping assistant.

However, Deborah makes more money from a business she started on the side than she receives as her National Service allowance.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Deborah said she was posted to a department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). But she realised there was not much work to do there so she opted to be reposted to a business development hub where they also operated a poultry farm.

At the poultry farm, Deborah said she got an idea to start supplying eggs to wholesalers and retailers. Even though she did not have money to pay for the eggs, her boss gave them to her and she paid him after selling them.

Initially, Deborah said she used to supply about 150 crates of eggs daily. However, the demand kept increasing and she decided to partner with other poultry farms so they could give her eggs.

Deborah said she makes GH₵10,000 weekly. She added that she supplies almost 5000 crates weekly. She indicated that she does not have any physical structure where she keeps the eggs. She delivers them to the wholesalers and retailers immediately after she gets the eggs.

Deborah entreated other young people to start their businesses instead of searching for white-collar jobs or travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

Ghanaians commend young entrepreneur

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video SVTV Africa shared on YouTube. Read them below:

@kingsleyantwi20 said:

“This is what we call "sharp brain". Thank you for enlightening the youth to do something after school 👍🏾.”

@Candywine970 wrote:

“You can make it everywhere, you need the “ I can do spirit “, and honest person ❤❤❤😊.”

@FPlus16 said:

“This is the real meaning of education. Be open-minded and be ready to work with little you have. Thanks DJ.”

@chapterdifrenz3446 wrote:

“From now onwards, I do not want to hear anyone saying Ghana is hard, neither do I want to hear money is not in Ghana, better than cleaning toilets abroad.”

@hisholiness2010 said:

“If someone is smart then my sister you are smarter and diligent in your business. Thanks, DJ Nyaami for this business link that is showcasing a lot of upcoming businesses ❤🎉❤.”

@abrahamakbar4485 wrote:

“Sharp girl but your fellow ladies are depending on guys ooo😂 advise them to follow your lead.”

