A high court has acquitted Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson in the dual citizenship case

Quayson had declined an offer by the new Attorney General to discontinue the 2022 lawsuit against him

After the court hearing, Quayson told the press he was not surprised by the favourable outcome in the case

James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North MP, has been acquitted and discharged by the High Court after facing charges related to his dual citizenship status.

The court decision, which was a submission of no case was handed out on April 9.

Quayson has been fighting claims that he held dual citizenship when he filed to contest in the 2020 parliamentary elections, which is against the law.

He had been undergoing trial at the High Court in Accra for forgery and perjury over the past four years.

The MP denied the charges and said he renounced his Canadian citizenship before filing his candidacy.

After the start of the Mahama administration, he declined an offer by the new Attorney General to discontinue the 2022 lawsuit against him.

Speaking to the press after his acquittal, Quayson said he had expected a favourable outcome.

"It is almost expected because when a man is innocent, no matter what you do, it will be pronounced at a later date."

Quayson was at a point removed as MP by a Supreme Court ruling but won the Assin North by-election on June 27, 2023. He was sworn in as an MP again on July 4, 2023.

His swearing-in ceremony was graced by the hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress, including then-flagbearer- John Mahama.

Gyakye Quayson takes on Godfred Dame

In 2023, Quayson petitioned the General Legal Council (GLC) accusing then Attorney General, Godfred Dame, of professional misconduct.

MP said Dame had provided contrasting testimony to one of his witnesses in court.

Citing another instance of alleged improper conduct, the MP claimed Dame used insulting language towards his lawyer on June 16, 2023, in court.

“This gratuitous insult on the part of the Attorney-General was without any basis and had no place in the trial and, I am advised by my lawyers, is contrary to the Rules of Professional Conduct of lawyers."

Parliamentary committee endorses dual citizenship amendment

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament endorsed the passage of a bill advocating for dual citizens to be allowed to hold certain public offices.

The bill, sponsored by the Akim Swedru MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, seeks to remove the restriction on dual citizens from holding certain high ranking positions in government.

These positions include the office of the Inspector General of Police, Ambassadorial positions as well as serving as Members of Parliament.

The bill, the Constitution of Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill 2021, was sent to Parliament after initially being published in the Gazette on July 9, 2021, and republished on October 11, 2021.

The Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee in its report to Parliament noted that Ghana’s diaspora significantly contributed to the nation’s development and their prohibition from public office was inimical to the said development.

