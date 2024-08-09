A video of a young lady sharing her experience after leaving Ghana for the UK has triggered reactions on social media

She lamented that her hope of living an easy life had not been met since all she does is work

Ghaanaisn, the comment section of the video, has also shared their experiences living abroad

A young Ghanaian lady who recently left the shores of the country in search of greener pastures abroad is having second thoughts.

In a video on TikTok, @luikitaana, who spoke seriously, admitted that her expectations of the UK had not been met.

With a concerned look, she lamented that life is very stressful, partly due to the demanding nature of the jobs in the UK.

She concluded by wondering if she should hope for some enjoyment or just get accustomed to spending most of her time working.

"Is this life I envisage I live abroad? Is this the reason why I went to church to thank God that I was finally leaving? All I do here is work."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 800 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's concerns

Social media users who took to the video's comment section also shared their experiences living abroad.

Um~Adepa indicated:

"3y3 a mony3 Grateful kakra wai."

Kaakyire2121 added:

"When I tell people living aburokyire is like living in Ghana small things are different."

highest_Luda reacted:

"If you were in Ghana like you would be selling like those ladies who post 10 different items a day ,masa be grateful if you know".

Kingsley.Ebenezer24 added:

"Don’t worry come back to Ghana."

