A Ghanaian based in the UK has been hired as a mathematics teacher after relocating abroad

In a video, the man identified as Mr Botchway expressed his excitement about his new job in the UK

Many netizens who chanced on his video congratulated him on his new employment

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Ghanaian man from Nungua, in the Greater Accra Region, who recently relocated to the United Kingdom has taken up a job as a mathematics teacher.

The young man identified as Mr Botchway shared a video of his first day at work, looking pumped up for the task ahead.

Mr Botchway in his new classroom Photo credit: @thebotchways/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the mathematics teacher said he used his first week on the job to observe the kids and properly acquaint himself with the UK curriculum.

He said in the voice-over accompanying the video that he loves his new job and hopes to deliver quality tutoring to the kids.

"So the first week was just observations in terms of the kids and know how the UK curriculum really works. I really enjoyed it. So far, it's been great. Now this is me trying to practice my confidence level to make to meet the kids and really deliver it very well," he said.

In another video, Mr Botchway was captured reworking the layout of his new classroom to suit his teaching methods.

"The classroom layout was not favourable for me. As you can see, very bad, so I had to put my new layout, which I did it, boy-girl, boy-girl," he said.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians congratulate him

Ghanaians who chanced on his video on a TikTok page operated by the man and his wife, @thebotchways congratulated the Ga man on his new job.

A few of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

Angela Potter said:

"congratulations my Ga family."

Newlyweds & Newborns replied.

"Thank you!"

Ivy May also said:

"Oh this is wonderful! God is good."

Dibs90 commented:

"Transition into Ga shocked me loool."

24x30 also commented:

"Congratulations, the switch up to Ga was funny."

Newlyweds & Newborns replied:

"You can take the ga boy out of Nungua but you can’t take the ga out of the Nungua boyyyyy."

University of Ghana, Legon alumnus who earns GH₵5k after moving to Turkey to teach

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Arnold Ababio, a Turkey-based Ghanaian young man recently opened up about how he became a teacher.

The former University of Ghana, Legon student shared that he got the chance to travel abroad through a friend and that same person advised him about the career path to take.

The young man revealed that he makes GH₵5,000 from his job and spends about GH₵2,500 on rent and utilities.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh