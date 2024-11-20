A video of a Nigerian man sharing his experience living in Ghana has left many people inspired

This comes after he disclosed that he is a university graduate but left his home country to sell phone accessories in Ghana

Many people who commented on the video have shared their views on the comments made by the young man

Caleb, a Nigerian university graduate, has no regrets over his decision to relocate to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Nii Ayi, the young man from Cross River State in Nigeria explained that despite studying biochemistry at the university, he opted to relocate to Ghana due to the high unemployment situation in his home country.

Having been in Ghana since 2022, Caleb now makes a living hawking phone cases and other accessories on the streets of Accra.

He praised the country, citing stable power supply and security as factors that have made his stay in Ghana enjoyable.

Netizens commend the Nigerian man

Social media users who took to the video's comment section lauded the Nigerian man's decision to relocate to Ghana.

@amaasobu3043 reacted:

"Africa, we need to build the future of our youth.... some Nigerians are hard working and discipline..he came to Ghana to genuinely hustle God will bless the works of your hands."

@TankoHassan-tq4pc replied:

"Calaba people are very good in Nigeria, their life style just like Ghanaians."

@davisdarteh1501 added:

"Ghana is sweet paa. Please advise some of your people to obey the rules so that we can all leave in peace. Respect very essential."

@evang.augustineopokuampons7454 added:

"Africans should be living together in peace,we are one people but some attitudes make others to hate another, grow again and make Africa great again."

Nigerian lady sells phone to relocate to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian lady also took to social media to celebrate her decision to move to Ghana for greener pastures.

Maria Wilson, in a video, said relocating to Ghana was the best thing that could ever happen to her at this stage of her life.

Maria Wilson added that she did not have enough money for the trip to Ghana, so she decided to trade in her iPhone to raise the needed capital.

