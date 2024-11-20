Vanessa Okedi, a young Nigerian has become an inspiration to many after she shared videos of a house she was building in Ghana

The young lady seemed to have made significant progress after relocating to Ghana for a better life

After sharing the videos of the house on her YouTube channel, many of her followers congratulated her

A young Nigerian lady, identified as Vanessa Okedi, who moved to Ghana for a better life, seemed to have made the right decision.

Vanessa Okedi has shared videos of a new luxury house she was building in Ghana, which is at the furnishing level.

Vanessa Okedi, a Nigerian lady builds her first luxury home after relocating to Ghana for a better. Photo credit: @vanessa.bcg/TikTok.

The new house being put up by the Nigerian lady shows the extent of her progress in life since moving to Ghana a couple of years ago for greener pastures.

A video of the building project posted on her YouTube page showed the interior of the house, which looked like a service apartment.

The interior of the semi-furnished luxury apartment is fully tiled and fitted with modern lights and electronic gadgets.

While giving an inside tour of the house, Vanessa Okedi said the facility, when fully commissioned, will be used as an Airbnb for tourists and visitors.

Vanessa Okedi further expressed excitement over her achievement, which brings to an end her long struggles with accommodation in Ghana.

The young lady from Nigeria is a content creator based in Ghana, who focuses on lifestyle vlogs.

Vanessa's YouTube followers congratulate her

Vanessa Okedi's YouTube followers congratulated her after she posted the video on her channel.

@Kof_Believer wrote:

"Congratulations! Don’t let anybody discourage you. Some built(bought) their houses in Germany, USA and Britain as they deemed fit. You building yours in Ghana is a perfect fit for you. Kudos. You are one of those changing the narrative about Nigerians outside Nigeria. Great job."

@emmanuelnartey4143 also wrote:

"Congratulations Van. Sorry about the land issue but it happens to we Ghanaians as well, that’s why you have to be vigilant when purchasing a land. It’s a major concern now and the authorities have to find a permanent solution to this whole land litigation issues. Congratulations once again."

@gracesarpong6792 said:

"Always love to see women pushing hard with their lives you are such a role model well done ayekoo."

Ghanaian man builds dream home

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man returned home from abroad to build his dream house.

A narration in a video showcasing the house claimed the entire project cost $40,000 to complete.

Many Ghanaians on social media who came across the video congratulated the man.

