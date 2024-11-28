Benson Owusu Atuahene celebrated his wife, Dr Magdaline Owusu Atuahene, for becoming a Paediatric Specialist

He praised his wife's dedication, hard work, and passion for research, calling it as 'a proud and joyous moment'

Dr Atuahene thanked her husband for his support and netizens congratulated both for the academic achievement

A Ghanaian man has applauded his wife for her induction as a Paediatric Specialist and a member of the Ghana College of Physicians.

Benson Owusu Atuahene said he was proud of his wife, Dr. Magdaline Owusu Atuahene, for achieving this feat despite her busy schedule.

In a Facebook post, Benson Atuahene described the moment as joyous. He added that his wife’s research also makes her stand out.

“It's official! My wife, Dr. Mrs. Magdaline Owusu Atuahene (BS. MBCHB.MPH. MGCP. MWACP) is now a Paediatric Specialist! It was all joy when she was inducted as a member of the Ghana College of Physicians. My CVS is very dedicated, hardworking, focused and kind. Her love for research makes her stand out! This is good news to all children in Ghana and abroad.”

He also recommended his wife's practice to parents on social media.

“It would be great to have her as your family paediatrician.”

In her response, wife commented on his post, appreciating her husband's unwavering support.

“Thank you hubby Benson Owusu Atuahene, most cheerleader, most backbone, most better half.🥰You always show up for me and this win for us is just a testament of God’s enormous grace!”

Netizens congratulate doctor on her induction

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Benson Owusu Atuahene’s post about Dr Magdaline Owusu Atuahene.

James Mawuli Gawu said:

“Abeg send her number lemme congratulate her, na she looks like family. Congratulations!!’ God bless.”

Patricia Dzifa Mensah-Larkai wrote:

“Congratulations to your lovely wife. Thanks for encouraging her to keep #ScalingHigherHeights for her fullest impact on humanity.”

Gamel Sankarl said:

“Congratulations,Dr. Mag👏🎉.”

Kwasi Omaro wrote:

“Congratulations, Dr. Mrs. Owusu Atuahene. We love you so much. Keep shining and do your best for the children who are our future. We're also doing our best to take care of the Ear, Nose and Throat. Once again, congratulations 👏.”

Eji Albert said:

“The family is heavy. congratulations 🎉🎊🎈.”

