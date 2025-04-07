Ghanaian skit maker, Diana Asamoah's first son has surfaced on social media following her wedding

The young man in a video opened up about his relationship with his mother and how he got separated from her at a tender age

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man claiming to be the son of Ghanaian content creator, Diana Asamoah has surfaced on social media after her wedding.

The handsome young man, looking tall and all-grown, indicated that he was the biological son of the popular skitmaker.

Diana Asamoah's son surfaces after her wedding. Image source: Diana Asamoah

Source: Instagram

Speaking to GhPage, he gave a sneak peek into his life and relationship with his mother, stating that he got separated from her at a tender age.

"My parents were together but there was a misunderstanding between them and they got separated. My dad separated me from her after the incident and I've since lived with my grandmother," he said.

The young man is currently 22-years-old. He noted that he was the first of Diana Asamoah's two children.

Diana Asamoah marries her sweetheart

Actress and skit maker Diana Asamoah got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday, April 6, 2025, to Solomon Agyei Sefa.

Following the main ceremony, a grand reception was held at the Greenwood Event Centre at Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi.

Diana Asamoah recently married her sweetheart in a beautiful ceremony. Image source: Official Diana1 TV

Source: TikTok

The reception was well-attended by Diana Asamoah's Kumawood colleagues, including Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, and Kwaku Manu, among others.

Opoku Bilson collapses at Diana's wedding

Opoku Bilson was among the guests who attended Diana's wedding. The young man was heartbroken after finding out that his beloved sugar mummy was getting married. Dressed in a lovely suit, the young man ended up "collapsing" at the event.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young man's appearance

Netizens who saw the video of the young man speaking about his relationship with his mother expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post.

@Joybaby wrote:

"l am not sure because according to Diana she said she had one son so why his saying two it's never true."

@Ms_p wrote:

"His father has a child too."

@Ohemaa maame wrote:

"May the Lord always protect single mothers especially myself."

@Obaapa Adwubi Kete wrote:

"May the Lord help me as a single parent."

@Bliss wrote:

"Always taking advantage to create content. Hope they will not spoil the joy."

@Chrissiebaby1 wrote:

"The stories don’t add up. First Diana said she has a daughter. The. She said she has a 22yr old son."

Opoku Bilson's sugar mummy flaunts beautiful daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator Diana Asamoah has flaunted her beautiful daughter for the first time in a video.

The video popped up after a TikTok critic questioned whether she had a child following a video she released.

Netizens are overwhelmed with excitement as the beautiful young lady is a true reflection of her mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh