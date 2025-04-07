Efia Odo, in a video she shared on social media, showed support for Black Sherif as she sang Where Them Boyz word for word

The actress and socialite was in her vehicle driving as she sang the song off the musician's Iron Boy album word for word

Many Ghanaians who watched the video were impressed by how well Efia Odo knew the lyrics, despite the album being released relatively recently

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo has shown support for Ghanaian musician Black Sherif by sharing a video of herself singing Where Them Boyz, a song from his new album Iron Boy.

In the video, Efia Odo was seated in her car, singing along to the lyrics without missing a word.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were surprised by how well she knew the lyrics, considering the album was released only a few days ago. Her rendition of the song was praised by social media users, who also expressed their love for the album.

Black Sherif released his second studio album, Iron Boy, on April 3, 2025. The album has 15 tracks and talks about struggle, resilience, and success. It features only two guest artists, Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, both from Nigeria.

The album includes songs like The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, Rebel Music, and Iron Boy. The song Where Them Boyz, the song Efia Odo sang, has become the most talked-about song from the project.

In the song, Black Sherif is believed to have aimed some subtle jabs at people in the music industry, with Shatta Wale rumoured to be the suspected target, however, Wale has come out to deny the claim.

The album was produced by a team of A-list producers such as Ar Beats, Samsney, Joshua Aime Adjei, Dystinkt Beats, Joker Nharnah, Marvio, Lekaa Beats, Dino Pathekas, and Louddaaa. The sound mixing was done by Samuel Sarpong and Mike Seaberg.

Efia Odo singing Black Sherif's song sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana opoku oware commented:

"This song here,now makes me know how real you are now and deep understand your name Efia odo here."

Bhra~BeN said:

"He worked out his BODY in this SIN CITY era and now he is the ONE on TOP OF THE MORNING news everyday because he has seen VICTORY …Buh the question is WHERE DEM BOYZ."

Akousa Wazzy said:

"My role model.... Much love."

BONNEYBLAZE said:

"Tell them dem dey mk noise."

Black Sherif performs in the US, lady grabs him

Black Sherif performed in the US as part of his Iron Boy album tour, and a beautiful lady was overly excited to see him.

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif was held tight by the lady as he performed, and she sang the song he was performing word for word.

The Ghanaian musician's tour has excited many social media users who are proud of his career progression.

