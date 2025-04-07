A popular Ghanaian Prophet has dropped a prophecy about Ghana's Vice President, following her illness

Prophet Roja in a video announced that Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will soon resign from her post, paving the way for the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah to take over

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the now-viral post

A popular Ghanaian prophet has predicted the resignation of Ghana's Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, the prophet, popularly known as Prophet Roja announced that Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang would soon tender her resignation letter, paving the way for a new person to take over.

Prophet Roja's prophecy comes after it was announced that the former Education Minister had taken ill and had been flown abroad to seek medical care.

Currently, it is unclear if the Vice President has returned from her trip. However, Ghanaians have wished her a speedy recovery and are anticipating her return.

Prophecies about Ghana's Vice President

There have been various prophecies about Ghana's Vice President. Although some date back to December 31, 2024, a popular preacher, Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba recently delivered one.

Prophet Ogyaba announced that he saw a vision in January concerning President John Mahama and the Vice President.

Ogyaba claims he saw President Mahama in his office but the Vice President's office was empty, with a wheelchair sitting at the entrance of the washroom.

He did not explain the meaning of his vision; However, many Ghanaians speculated that it had something to do with the Vice President's health.

Prophet Roja drops prophecy about Prof Jane

Similarly, Prophet Roja has prophesied about the Vice President and how she will suddenly resign. He did not indicate why she would but he stated that Julius Debrah would replace her.

Netizens react to Prophet Roja's prophecy

Netizens who saw the video of Prophet Roja predicting the future of Ghana's Vice Presidency expressed mixed reactions in the comments session.

Some believed him but others questioned why Ghanaian pastors do not see positive things about the nation.

@ANOINTING wrote:

"When will Ghanaian prophet see a president who will develop Ghana."

@Sweetapple wrote:

"Eeiiiii ghana prophet's."

@OJ wrote:

"EVEN IF JANE RESIGNS I WILL BE HAPPY BECAUSE SHE HAS SET HER RECORD."

@O.B_adom wrote:

"Heerhh this I slept till 4pm was shocked."

@Paasolo wrote:

"When is our Lord Jesus Christ coming? That one you don't know."

@Arthur Wealth wrote:

"Ohhh, I miss Dampare."

@Addyd wrote:

"Asofo atrofo nkwasiafuor."

@Officialcawpea wrote:

"Prophet Roja power."

Prophet calls for a change in Ghana's name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet is advocating for a name change for Ghana, stating that its current name has accounted for its woes.

Prophet Moses Bennisan noted in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh that Ghana is not the name God gave the country.

He proposed that a national day of prayer should be set aside for the country if authorities are not ready to change the name.

