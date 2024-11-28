Dr. Albert Agbi celebrated becoming a Physician Specialist and a member of the Ghana College of Physicians while balancing ministry and other commitments

The new Physician Specialist applauded his wife and daughter for their unwavering support and inspiration while he juggled many things

His wife, Esinam Seade, shared a post on social media to show her pride in his achievements and share how much her husband is an inspiration to her

A Ghanaian doctor shared images and a fantastic caption on social media to celebrate his graduation as a Physician Specialist and his Ghana College of Physicians membership.

Dr Albert Agbi expressed his profound gratitude to God for the strength to finish and graduate as a specialist, as it was not an easy journey.

Dr Albert Agbi shares a post to celebrate his graduation as a Physician Specialist and a member of the Ghana College of Physicians. Photo credit: @albertkojoagbi

In his post, Dr Albert Agbi said he also passed his examinations for the West African College of Physicians while working as a man of God. He admitted that doing all of that simultaneously was not easy.

“All glory to God for this incredible milestone! 🙌🏾 Today, I stand proud as a Physician Specialist and a member of the Ghana College of Physicians and also passing my examinations for the West African College of Physicians.. Combining all this with ministry and other engagements hasn’t been easy, but God helped me🤝.”

He thanked his family, especially his wife and daughter, for their support and inspiration.

“To my wife and biggest cheerleader, thank you for your love and unwavering support. 💍💪🏾 And to my precious daughter Avery, you are my inspiration to keep pushing boundaries. 👶🏾✨”

On her part, Dr Agbi’s wife, Esinam Seade, said her husband inspires her to be an even better version of herself.

“Nothing inspires me more than being by the side of this man 🎉❤️ He chalks milestones as easy as he eats his Banku 😂😜 Congratulations to us babe Agbi Albert.”

