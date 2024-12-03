A video of a Ghanaian man declaring his intention to sell his vote in the upcoming election has got people talking

In the video, he stated different prices for the various positions, indicating that a presidential vote will cost GH¢1,000

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian man has boldly declared his intention to sell his vote in the upcoming December 7, 2024 election.

In a video, the man indicated various prices for candidates who may want to run for office.

He noted that a vote for a presidential candidate will cost GH¢1,000 while a vote for a parliamentary candidate will cost GH¢700.

He expressed his intention in a beautiful song, where he also stated his reason for selling his vote.

In the video, he noted that all the candidates who previously asked for their votes failed to deliver on their promises, killing his interest in participating in the democratic exercise.

However, he's found a new motivation: ' money for a vote.'

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the man declaring his intention to sell his vote were amused. They expressed their views in the comment section of the post. Others also opened up about their intention to sell their votes as well.

@Gideobaafori wrote:

"Me slf a wan sell ma own."

@one_major wrote:

"We have a long way to go."

@thebadkvng's wrote:

"Very hilarious."

@oketundesegunamewuga's wrote:

"I don't blame him he is just being smart."

@junior_jet001's wrote:

"Agye s3 saaa cos chaley."

Special voting commences

Meanwhile, Ghana will be heading to the polls on December 7, 2024, to elect a new president and parliamentary candidates for the various constituencies.

Ahead of the general elections, the special voting for selected professions in the country commenced on Tuesday, December 2, 2024.

Approximately 131,478 registered voters are expected to take part in the special voting process.

