UG-SRC Elections: Meet All Five Candidates Set To Contest

Students of the University of Ghana, Legon, will soon go to the polls to elect new leaders to run the affairs of the SRC. Candidates are gearing up for the much-anticipated elections, which will come in the coming weeks.

This election is considered unique because a renowned musician is running as a presidential candidate. All candidates bring a truckload of experience and skills that can help take the school to the next level.

Meet the UG-SRC presidential candidate

In this post, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of candidates who will contest the enviable position of SRC president and their running mates.

Blessing Mantey and Martin Agbefia

This is a powerful team comprising a Political Science student and an economics student. Blessing Mantey, who is pursuing political science at the University of Ghana, is well-versed in governance and policy-making. Many believe their combination is a strong force to drive the University ahead.

Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah and Lawrence Edinam Egleh

Emmanuel Owusu and his counterpart, Lawrence Edinam Egleh, also bring great expertise. Lawrence, a student at the University of Ghana Business School, believes his relationship with Emmanuel will drive development at the University.

Maradona Adjei Yeboah (Guru) and Jeffery Adu-Yeboah

Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, is also contesting the elections. Jeffery Adu-Yeboah is supporting him. Guru, a renowned musician, is a political science student, and Jeffery is a political science and information science student.

Emmanuel Mensah and Justice Mbawini Abugri

Another unique team that has confidence in winning the election is Emmanuel Mensah and Justice Mbawini Abugri. They believe they have unique skills to improve students' lives on campus.

Noah Nii Afotey Odai and Abigail Ohenewaa Adjei

This is the only team with a female candidate. Noah Nii Afotey Odai believes his partnering with Abigail will give them an edge in the election. They also believe they have the requisite skills to drive the University forward.

Kane Nana Francis elected KNUST's SRC President

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kane Nana Francis was elected as the SRC president for KNUST during Wednesday, July 24, election.

Kane pulled 8,890 votes, representing 44.92% of the total ballot cast, to defeat eight other contenders.

All things being equal, Kane Nana Francis is expected to take over from Yvonne Osei Adobea as SRC president for the 2024/2025 academic calendar.

