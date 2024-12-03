A video of a white lady expressing some concerns ahead of the December 7 elections has gone viral

This comes after she opened up on calls from people urging her to leave the country for her safety

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have shared varying opinions on the concerns of the lady

A white lady popularly known in local parlance as Obroni has opened up about the dilemma she faces ahead of Ghana's upcoming election.

Taking TikTok, the young lady in a video said people are now advising her to leave the country and return after the elections.

She said proponents pushing this agenda say the advice is based on concerns about her safety on election day.

The white lady, who has been living in Ghana for some time, is conflicted about whether to heed the advice.

She appealed to netizens for advice on what to do next in the wake of this issue.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians advise Obroni on 2024 elections

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the issue, with many urging not to leave the country.

Bernice Antwi523 reacted:

"Maame we dnt have time to fight when Christmas I'd around the corner."

Ibb to de world added:

"Have u heard or seen any one fighting when u got here?"

Ddaves reacted:

"Nothing will happen this is the best moments Ghanaians are unserious during this season. Do you know soloku?"

Naasei added:

"Nothing is gonna happen my dear the worse any political party will do is to go to court."

oppongwaa reacted:

"Do you want to miss the enjoyment for both Christmas and election victory. Ghana is peaceful and fun."

SDA members vow to vote

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that members of Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church members have vowed to vote during the December 7 general elections.

In a video on TikTok, an interviewer stated that SDA members were on their plans for the upcoming elections.

Persons who spoke in the video pledged to exercise their civic duty come Saturday, December 7.

