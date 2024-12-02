The Electoral Commission is holding the Special Voting exercise across 14 regions of Ghana.

The Eastern and Western regions have been excluded because of issues with ballots for those regions.

Approximately 131,478 voters are taking part in the special voting exercise.

Special voting allows security personnel, media practitioners, and election officials to vote early because they will be working on the December 7 election day.

Approximately 131,478 voters, constituting 0.007% of the total registered electorate, are expected to take part in the special voting.

Speaking ahead of the exercise, Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, assured the public of a smooth and credible voting process in the 14 regions.

Why Eastern and Western regions were excluded

The Eastern and Western Regions were excluded following the EC’s decision to recall and reprint ballot papers for those areas.

The special voting in these regions has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 5, to ensure the integrity and transparency of the election process.

Mensa explained that the decision was prompted by a report from National Security, which revealed that a defaced ballot paper, earmarked for destruction, had been found outside a printing house.

Scrutiny of the Electoral Commission

YEN.com.gh reported that the commission is already under scrutiny because it announced shortfalls in the ballot papers set to some Volta Region constituencies

The commission assured political parties it is working to rectify these shortfalls in the opposition stronghold.

The areas affected by the shortfall are the Keta, Ketu North, Ho Central, Hohoe, and Ho West constituencies.

After the commission was criticised, it dismissed suggestions that the ballot paper shortfalls only occurred in the Volta Region, saying the shortfalls were being experienced in other regions.

